Diane Quinn
Diane Quinn, 68, of Coloma passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Coloma Cemetery. Memorial donations in Diane's memory may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Diane was born June 19, 1951, in Watervliet, to CK and Ocea (Cornett) Davis. She was employed by Modern Plastics for over 20 years. Diane loved to read, do embroidery and spend time with family and friends. She was also a member of Red Arrow General Baptist Church.
Diane is survived by her husband, Leo, whom she married Nov. 9, 2014; children, Shannon Moore of Coloma and Melissa (Rodney) Quinn of Bangor; her sister, Phyllis (Danny) McNew; grandchildren, Ciera (Matthew) Tomsic and Jace Quinn; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Griffin Tomsic. Also surviving are her nephews, Daniel, David and Chris McNew; special friend, Julia Kiser; and loving aunts and uncles.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents.