Dolores Edith Minks
Dolores Edith "Edie" Minks, 69, of Buchanan passed away peacefully on the morning of Aug. 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Schwabisch Hall, Germany, on June 17, 1950. The daughter of U.S. Army Medic Harry S. Bates and Frieda Anita Zweiniger, Dolores adapted well as a young girl to life in the U.S. as an “Army brat.” She moved from base to base frequently and learned to build relationships swiftly with her quick wit, endearing sense of humor and compassionate nature. Throughout her life, she volunteered and worked hard to serve others and help the underprivileged. She cared deeply for animals, enjoyed spending time with loved ones sharing stories, and always knew how to say the right words to lift up the hearts of others. She lived a strong and inspiring life.
Dolores is survived by her beloved husband, Jess Minks; her four sons: James, Jason, Derrick and Trevor; her four stepchildren: Kelly, Jim, John and Joe; her 20 grandchildren; and her 10 great-grandchildren.
Viewing and funeral services for Dolores will be held at Hoven Funeral Home in Buchanan. The viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan Medical Center. Donations can be made online at https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/ or sent by check to Regents of the University of Michigan, 3003 S. State St. STE 8000, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (write “For Rogel Cancer Center, in memory of Edie Minks” in the memo line.)