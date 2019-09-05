Doloros Meisterheim
In loving memory of Doloros Meisterheim, born and raised in northern California, who went to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.
Doloros shared 68 years of marriage with her husband, Richard. Together they built their home in Sister Lakes, where they raised four daughters – Judy May (deceased), Nan (Kirk Binder) Masters, Laurie Kangas and Mary Jill (Dale) Polomcak. She is also survived by her two younger sisters, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Doloros enjoyed lifelong involvement as an artist whose career focused on occupational therapy, watercolor and teaching fiber arts, with a concentration on spinning, natural dying and weaving. She had an eye for detail and expression.
She was heavily involved in community matters regarding conservation, the arts, education and politics. Other prominent interests were the Shaker furniture business with her husband, her love of gardening and nature, horses and travel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac, with Father Christian Johnston officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.clarkchapel.com.