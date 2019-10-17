Don Nitz
Don Nitz passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Don was born on Dec. 3, 1937, in Baroda. He received a bachelor’s degree in art and advertising at Michigan State University. He joined the Navy and in 1961 became a lieutenant, stationed in Taiwan. He married his wife, Joanne Nedoba, in 1962. He then studied to become a dentist and received his DDS degree from West Virginia University. In 1971, the couple moved to Holland, Mich., to start his dental practice and to raise their two children. He retired in 2016.
Don was described as a renaissance man. He used his training in the arts to create beautiful dental work for his patients over a 45-year career. He also had a love and flair for gardening. He was a member of the Holland Horticulture Club, and enjoyed tending to 12 gardens at his home where he hosted many garden parties. Additionally, he had a love for Arabian horses. He kept a stable of 18 horses. He enjoyed studying pedigrees and used that knowledge to breed, raise and show regional and national champions. He also was an avid painter, creating beautiful artwork – first to help support his medical college tuition, and then to provide gifts for family and friends.
He was a rare and unique individual whose zest for life, kindness and thoughtfulness for others that was truly inspirational.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joanne; son, Kryn (Selena, and her daughter Elizabet); daughter, Emily Nitz Woods; granddaughter, Emma Woods; brother, Jerry; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private Celebration of Life will be forthcoming. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com.