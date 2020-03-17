Funeral services previously scheduled for Don Poole of St. Joseph (complete obituary in Monday’s edition), who died March 12, 2020, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 and the new recommendations from the CDC. A memorial service will be planned when things are safe. Please send condolences and share memories with the family online at www.allredfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.