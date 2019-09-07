Donald E. Zacha
Donald E. Zacha, 82, of Mount Vernon, Ill., passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. A procession will begin at 11 a.m. to Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda, where a committal service and military honors will take place. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
He was born March 16, 1937, in St. Joseph to the late August and Ruth (Kuhl) Zacha Sr. He married Linda Lausman on May 12, 1956, in Stevensville. Donald proudly served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. He worked as a laborer for Ford Motor Company for 29 years before he retired. Donald was a member of New Life Harvest Church, American Legion Post 141, and the United Automobile Workers Union.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, Donald is survived by his son, Marc (Leah) Zacha of Osceola, Ind.; grandchildren, Amanda Roinila and Ari, Chelsie Bernaert and Casey; great-grandchildren, Kaiser Roinila, Gunnar Roinila, and expected great-grandson, Nolan Bernaert; and sister, Diana Zacha of Louisville, Ky.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his two brothers and sister.