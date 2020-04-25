Donald Gerlach, 84, died unexpectedly at his residence on April 22, 2020.
Donald is survived by his wife, Shirley (Dinges) Gerlach; his children, Karen (Kim) Baiers, Donna (Mark) Hill and Kurt (Christine) Gerlach; his siblings, Dale (Bonnie) Gerlach and Ruth Smith; his granchildren: Grant (Andrea) Baiers, Chase (Julie) Baiers, Rebecca Baiers, Emily Baiers, Mark (Kala) Hill, Nicole (Josh) Buyce, Kiel Gerlach, Zachary Gerlach, Jordan Gerlach, Grace Gerlach, Brooke Gerlach, Paige Gerlach and Brock Gerlach; and his great-grandchildren: Landon and Henry Baiers, Grayson and Cooper Baiers, Nolan Hill and Collin and Claire Buyce.