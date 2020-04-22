Donald James (Smitty) Smith, 88, of Dowagiac passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home.
Donald’s life began on July 12, 1931, the son of Virgil and Angela (Ptaszkiewicz) Smith. He graduated from Dowagiac High School and proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Leona Mozelle Duncan on Dec. 30, 1955. Donald worked in the door and glazing industry the majority of his life. He held various positions at Cupples in Dowagiac and New Brunswick, N.J. Donald was a longtime employee of Special-Lite, Inc. of Decatur. He worked there from its inception in many roles, including field service and production management. After retirement, he enjoyed golfing, fishing and deer hunting at his family cabin up north.