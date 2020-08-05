Donald Jerrold Skorupa Sr., 89, of Three Oaks died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville in the care of his family.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel. Friends may meet with the family from 11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be given to Faith United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 414, Bridgman, MI 49106, or Harbor Country Food Pantry, 301 N. Elm St., Three Oaks, MI 49128. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com