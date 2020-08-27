Longtime St. Joseph resident Donald Lee Noah passed away Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 89. To his children and grandchildren, he left a legacy of love for family, hard work, red hair, appreciation for the outdoors, and extensive knowledge of fishing and hunting.
Don was born in Grand Rapids, on Sept. 28, 1930, the eldest child of Mary and Leo Noah. He graduated from Wayland High School and went on to attend The University of Michigan under an ROTC scholarship. Financing college was challenging and he earned money playing bridge in tournaments across the state with his grandfather as his partner. He was a member of the DKE fraternity and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Don was a lifelong University of Michigan fan and boasted that several of his children and grandchildren were U of M alumni also.