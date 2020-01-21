Donald Lester Grier, 87, of Bangor, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Don was born Aug. 22, 1932, in Albion, Mich., the son of Ken and Elizabeth (Hoag) Grier. He grew up in Michigan, Ohio and New York, graduated from Highland Park (Mich.) High School in 1950, and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Brilliant, curious and self-taught, Don was a tireless tinkerer, a pilot, a musician and a lover of technology. He was employed variously as a jeweler, an appliance repair technician, an accountant and a purchasing manager, before retiring from Epworth Manufacturing in 1995.
Those who knew Don loved him for his quick wit, his peaceful, gentle nature, and his abiding faith. He was a longtime member and quiet, effective leader at First Congregational Church in Bangor.
Surviving are Don’s wife, Jane Bruce (Randall) Grier; two daughters, Stephanie (Dyck) Van Koevering and Michelle (Greg) Charles; and four grandchildren. Don also is survived by his brothers, David Grier of South Haven and John (Patricia) Grier of Woburn, Mass. He was blessed to be part of a large extended family whose love follows him into the Lord’s embrace.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at First Congregational Church, Bangor.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Congregational Church, Bangor.