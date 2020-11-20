Donald Dean Orth, 58, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of St. Joseph, went home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, of natural causes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Laurie Krause Orth, RN, BSN; his four sons: Dane Orth, Devin Orth, Alexander (Nicole) Orth, and Donovon (fiancé Kimberly Scribner); his three grandsons; two granddaughters; five siblings: Debbie (Don) Roush, Wendy (George) Whaley, Marie (Kenyon) Shane, Marylea Mitchell, Paul (Susanne) Orth; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles.