Donald E. Johnson, 90, of St. Joseph, formerly of Coloma passed at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman on June 23, 2020.
Services with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow. Memorials may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, of which he was a member, or The North Berrien Military Rites Team. Those wishing to make an online message of remembrance may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com. Due to the coronavirus threat, the family is requesting all visitors to wear a face mask and practice appropriate social distancing. While we want to honor Don, we want all to be safe while doing so.