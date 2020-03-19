Donald R. Bish, 88, of Stevensville passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery, Benton Harbor. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, also at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.