Donald Taylor
Donald Taylor, 53, of Benton Harbor pulled off mortality and put on immortality, making the transition to his heavenly home peacefully, Monday, July 15, 2019.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held at noon on Friday, July 26, at Holy Temple Church of God In Christ, 135 Walnut, Benton Harbor, with visitation at 11 a.m. Burial is to follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so at www.familyfuneralhomebh.com.
Donald Ray Taylor was born Jan. 25, 1966, in Houma, La., as the fifth addition to the union of Robert and Martha Taylor. Donald loved his family and he loved spending time with them. He loved fishing, cooking, listening to music and his truck. He was such a strong, courageous man. We admired his strength during his time of sickness.
Donald had two older sons, Donald Jr. and Derrick Taylor, from a previous relationship. He married and adored Sandra L. Clark (Sanie Mae, as he would affectionately call her). They were inseparable and together they had five children: Quashina, Tamika, Donald, Neoma and Demarcus Taylor. His 15 grandchildren were the apple of his eyes.
Donald’s memories will be cherished in the hearts of living aunts and uncle; a large host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and special friends, Joe Hunter, Jeff Williams and Doug Williams.
He was preceded in death by father, Robert Taylor Sr. (2017); sister, Bobbie Marine (2014); grandson, Josiah Adams; and other family members along the way.