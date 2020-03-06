Donald William Gohr, 66, of Watervliet passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Mich., surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Don was born July 2, 1953, in Benton Harbor, to William and Maxine Gohr. He was a graduate of Berrien Springs High School and Lake Michigan College. Don loved classic cars, tractors, astrology and anything computer related. Don married the love of his life, Debra Gohr, on June 16, 1990. They were married for 29 years and have six children and four grandchildren. Don was a software engineer for most of his life. He was very wise, and loved what he did. He was very devoted to his family and taking care of his wife and children.