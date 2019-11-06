Donald Yircott
Donald Yircott, 84, of Benton Harbor passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor Tom Bird officiating. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Lifegate Baptist Church in Eau Claire. Those wishing to share a memory of Donald online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Donald was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Benton Harbor, to Gustave and Hilda (Eckert) Yircott. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1953. He then attended Western Michigan University, where he received his bachelor’s degree. Donald served his country in the National Guard. On June 6, 1959, he married Sandra Farris in Benton Harbor.
Donald worked for Quality Packaging in Benton Harbor for 25 years and retired in 1998. He was a member of Napier Parkview Baptist Church for 55 years, and most recently attended Lifegate Baptist Church in Eau Claire. In his young days he enjoyed playing softball and was an avid Detroit Lions Fan.
Donald survived by his wife, Sandra Yircott; son, David (Sandra) Yircott; and daughter, Denise Newell.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents.