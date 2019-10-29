Donna J. Machurick
Donna J. Machurick, 82, of Berrien Springs went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home, with her loving family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 429 Rosehill Road, Berrien Springs, with Father Leo Cartagena officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Berrien Springs. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 US 31, Berrien Springs, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at www.heritage-chapel.com.
Donna was born on Sept. 28, 1937, to Harvey and Clester (Draves) Fordt in Richmond, Mich. She graduated from St. Clair High School. On June 27, 1981, Donna married Roman A. Machurick at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Buchanan. Donna was employed as an assistant buyer at Lakeland Hospital for 14 years and worked along with her husband for 10 years. She was also a secretary on the board at Central County Senior Center, Berrien Springs. Donna enjoyed thrifting and could never pass up a good garage sale. She loved to travel with her husband and friends, and over the years they traveled all over the United States. Most of all, Donna cherished time spent with her family.
Donna is survived by her husband of 38 years, Roman; children, Dr. Tamara Eaton, Dawn (Tom) Ginter and James (Stacey) Kliemann; stepchildren, Sandra Schafer, Diane Schmaltz and Luann (Mark) Nichol; grandchildren, Joshua Kliemann, Noah Kliemann and William Ginter; sisters, Shirley Biewer and Doris Earl; and numerous stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Clester Fordt; and stepchildren, Tonie and Tamie Machurick.