Donna Jean (Oleson) Scaravelli
Donna Jean (Oleson) Scaravelli passed away Nov. 19, 2019, from stage IV breast cancer and bone cancer at the Hanson Hospice Center.
Donna was born Dec. 21, 1939, to Harold and Gertrude (Miskey) in Elgin, Ill. After graduating from Central High School, Donna worked in medical laboratories and then attended Elgin Community College, where she received her RN degree in 1982.
Donna is survived by her brother, William LaVerne (Janet) Oleson of St. Joseph; her sister, Linda (James, deceased) Clark of Santa Clarita, Calif.; her nephew, William J. (Susanne) Oleson of Arizona (children, Emma and Christopher); niece, Heather (Clark) Brigger of Colorado (children, Elizabeth, Erik and Katherine); nephew, Ian Clark of California; niece, Jalin (Michael) Runza of California (children, Giovanni and Vincenzo); her stepson, Daniel (Nancy, deceased) Scaravelli; and stepdaughter, Rosella (Don) Resnais.
Donna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Baroda and a former member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Elgin, Ill.
Donna enjoyed gardening, sewing and cooking. While living in Michigan, she volunteered for Michigan Blood for five years. Donna regularly attended Saron Lutheran Church on Thursday mornings for Bible studies.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George; her mother and dad; and niece, Peggy White.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, with the Rev. Dennis B. Smith officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Baroda or Saron Evangelical Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Donna’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.