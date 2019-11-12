Donna Mae Clark
Donna Mae Clark, 87, of Berrien Springs died Friday, Nov. 1. 2019, at Caretel Inns of St. Joseph.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Berrien Springs. Friends and family may visit from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and School, Berrien Springs. Online messages may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Donna was born May 31, 1932, in Merrill, Wis. She married Perry Clark on March 19, 1949, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, International Falls, Minn. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before Perry’s death in 2018.
She retired from the former Blossomland Learning Center in Berrien Springs as the food service supervisor. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, camping and fishing. One of her favorite pleasures was making her famous “Gaga pancakes” for breakfast and watching her grandchildren sitting around the kitchen table enjoying them. Late in her life she succumbed to the debilitating symptoms of dementia.
She is survived by her children: Larry (Chana) Clark, Linda (Roger) Preston, Debra Johnson, Lorayne Clark, Jeff (Jeanne) Clark and Valerie Clark; 19 grandchildren: Heidi, Heather, Perry, Nick, Brandon, Alex, Shelli, Melinda, Megan, Nathan, Aarin, Amber, Karah, Kelsey, Lyndsey, Garrett, Everrett, Allison and Alexis; 19 great-grandchildren: Oliver, Raelynn, Amanda, Kayla, Austin, Landon, Jack, Geni, Noah, Jacob, Riley, Bradee, Laney, Zeke, Tate, Mason, Sloane, Jonah and Viviana; three great-great-grandchildren: Kay’lianna, Daven Jr. and Kaivan; and sisters, Lois (Jack) Mausolf and Margaret (Stan) Bogart Kroeger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Carol Ann Schlitt and Dan Clark; and siblings, Edwin Neitzel and Leona Siebert.
Our sweet Momma, Grandma, Gaga is at rest in the Lord's arms.