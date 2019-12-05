Donna Mae Harper
Donna Mae Harper, 93, of South Haven passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Bronson South Haven Hospital.
She was born May 22, 1926, to Carl Albert and Stella Edna (Flory) Ott in South Haven. Donna graduated with the class of 1943 from South Haven High School. She married Floyd Arthur Harper and they shared many years of marriage before his passing in 1988. Donna worked in the office of Michigan Fruit Canners before working at Consumers Discount Center for 20 years, from 1971 to 1991. Donna enjoyed entertaining many groups with her piano playing. She was a member of the Scott Club, AARP and First Congregational Church UCC of South Haven.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Arthur Harper; brothers, Raymond and Wendell Ott; and sister, Helen L. Hadaway.
Donna is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held from 1:30-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeffrey S. Dick officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the First Congregational Church UCC, 651 Phoenix Street, South Haven, MI 49090. Donna will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.