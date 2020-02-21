Donna Marie White, 66, of Stevensville passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 5-7 p.m. Monday. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Bridgman. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice at Home, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.