Donnis “Don” Stewart, 69, of Coloma went to be with the Lord on Feb. 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Duffield and Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma. Funeral services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Midway Baptist Church in Watervliet. Entombment will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorial donations in Don's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.