Doretha Simmons
Doretha Simmons, 86, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 19, 2019.
A celebration of life service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at the Robbins Brothers Funeral Home, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Doretha was born on April 1, 1933, in Blytheville, Ark., to her parents, Noble Allen and Bessie Cherry Allen Henderson, and Ike Henderson, who was a devoted stepfather. She married John Athan Simmons Jr. in June of 1952.
Doretha is survived by her children: Georcie Carolyn (Thomas) Jones of Snellville, Ga., Diana (Larry) Williams and Cynthia (Ricky) Taylor, both of South Bend, Ind., Johnnie Mae (Saywreyne) Gargard of Lansing, Mich., Gaylene Simmons of Berrien Springs and John A. Simmons III of Long Beach, Calif.; and her grandchildren: Jarrett Simmons, Richard Jones, Shameka Simmons, Micah, Serene, Joseph and Aaron Williams, Crystol Jenkins, Barron Gargard, Steven Wysinger, Santez Simmons and John A. Simmons IV. She also leaves to cherish her memory: her sister, Dorothy Jean Wilson of Chicago; her brother, Jay Allen of Mount Vernon, N.Y.; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Doretha is preceded in death by her husband, John Athan (JA) Simmons Jr.; a daughter, Doris Jean Simmons Hodges; her mother, Bessie Allen Henderson; her father, Noble Allen; her stepfather, Ike Henderson; her brothers, Edgar Allen, Jesse Allen and Oscar Kinnon; and her sisters, Callie Long, Ethel Black, Hazel Morris and Louise Hull.