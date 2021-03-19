Doria L. Hessey, 90, of Bangor passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Doria was born May 16, 1930, in Bangor, the daughter of Roy and Marjorie (Woodley) Carpenter and has lived the majority of her life in the Bangor area. She was a longtime member of Bangor Church of Christ, was a 4-H leader for cooking and sewing, and volunteered at the South Haven Community Hospital. She loved gardening, her vegetables and especially her flowers.