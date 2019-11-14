Doris E. Walton
Doris E. Walton, 88, of Berrien Springs, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at noon on Friday, Nov. 15, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, with the Rev. Brenda Gordan and Pastor Dawn Oldenburg officiating. A private burial will take place at a later time in Rosehill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, 5400 S. Niles Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or Hinchman United Methodist Church, 8154 Church St., Berrien Springs, MI 49103. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.heritage-chapel.com.
Doris was born on Nov. 14, 1930, in Benton Harbor, to Marrs and Martha (Stapp) Neidlinger. She attended Albion College, where she studied music and earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching. Doris had a passion for teaching. After she returned home from college, she taught at Berrien Springs Elementary as a kindergarten and fourth grade teacher for 15 years. She also was a member of the school board and the clerk for the township for eight years. Doris was a proud parishioner of Hinchman United Methodist Church.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Tamara Bucha Walton of Berrien Springs and Jamie (Donald) Neidlinger of Grand Haven, Mich.; son-in-law, Edwin (Jean) Bowser of Rockford, Mich.; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sisters, Audrey Damminga and Fae (Dale) Ewalt, both of Grand Rapids.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Bowser; first husband, Thomas Bucha; second husband, James Walton; third husband, Lad Stacey; grandson, Brett Bowser; and brother-in-law, George Damminga.