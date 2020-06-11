Doris Lou (Boonstra) Gast passed away peacefully at Caretel Inns in St. Joseph at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Her life began on Oct. 8, 1931, in St. Joseph. She and her brother, Rich, grew up just outside of town, south of St. Joseph, and attended the old two-room Brown Elementary School, that did not yet at that time have modern conveniences such as plumbing. Her family later moved “into town” before she began high school and where she was to meet her future husband, Warren. After graduation, both she and Warren enrolled at the University of Michigan, where they were married in 1953. She raised three sons, Warren Jr., Brian and Kevin.