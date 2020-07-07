Doris M. Brewer, 88, of Niles, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great- and great-great-grandmother, and cherished friend, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home.
Doris was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Decatur, to the late Raymond and Helen Sandberg. She was the fourth of 11 children raised in a very close-knit farm family. On June 28, 1950, in Dowagiac, she married Donald Brewer. She graduated from Brandywine High School in 1972. Doris was a faithful servant to God and member of Portage Road General Baptist Church in Niles. She was a Vacation Bible School teacher and Sunday School teacher for many years. She enjoyed the Old Rugged Cross Singalongs. Doris was a hairdresser. She enjoyed spending time with people, whether it was enjoying the moments with family and friends, or volunteering at many different events. In 2010, Doris and Donald received Volunteers of the Year from the State of Michigan. She loved being mom to, not only her kids, but all their friends as well. She had eight exchange students throughout the years. She always meant well, but could give you a backhand compliment or set you straight and tell you exactly what you needed to hear. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, puzzles, Yahtzee and cooking.