Doris (Wyant) Versaw, 91, of Sodus went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, with the Rev. Dan Golladay officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to the Napier Parkview Baptist Church or Child Evangelism Fellowship of Berrien County. Those wishing to sign Doris’s guest book online may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.