Dorothy Borr

Dorothy L. Borr, 90, of Benton Harbor, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Spectrum Health- Lakeland.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am Thursday, July 18, at Blueroof Church, 3084 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow at North Shore Memory Gardens, Coloma. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday, July 17, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Roadd, St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Group at Blueroof Church.
Dorothy was born on May 4, 1929 to August and Natalie Zerbe in Benton Harbor. In June of 1948, she married Alvin G. Borr. Dorothy loved and was a faithful member at Blueroof Church for many years. She especially enjoyed her senior group. Dorothy and Alvin are two of the longest active members at the church. She also enjoyed traveling and most of all, cherished time spent with her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 71 years, Alvin; children, Rudy (Diane) Borr, Rodney Borr and Rhonda (Tom) Fisher; grandchildren, Brandy (Kirk) Walker, Nichole Reedy, Amy (Randy) Rowland, Chelsey (Alex) Boehm, Linsey Fisher; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Natalie Zerbe; daughter, Renée Borr on July 14, 2018; and siblings, Leonard, Art, Sam, Don, Esther and Ruth.