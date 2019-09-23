Dorothy “Dot” Marie Kramer
Dorothy “Dot” Marie Kramer, 95, of Stevensville passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Pike Funeral Home, Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, The Box Factory for the Arts or the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Dorothy was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Stevensville, the daughter of the late Robert and Wilhelmina (Vogt) Fiedler. On Nov. 20, 1948, she married Richard “Dick” Mellen Kramer and he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2011. Dorothy graduated from Stevensville High School and St. Camillus School of Nursing at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was a member of the United States Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. Dot was a Registered Nurse and worked for the Berrien County Health Department, retiring in 1975. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church.
Dot enjoyed painting, knitting, crocheting and quilting. In later years, she was active at the St. Joseph-Lincoln Senior Center and kept in touch with friends and family via her iPad. Dot was devoted to her grandchildren, attending their school and music events, and she loved being at the family cottage on Ford Lake in Fountain, Mich.
Survivors include her two daughters, Suzanne (Stephen) Jewell and Barbara (H. Talmage) Day; grandchildren, Elizabeth Jewell and Joseph (Katie) Jewell and their children, Richard (4) and Theodore (2); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Theodore Fiedler.