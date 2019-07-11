Dorothy E. Miller

Dorothy Ellen Miller
Dorothy Ellen Miller, 97, of St. Joseph passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Hallmark Living in Benton Harbor.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with burial to follow the service in Riverview Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Caring Circle Hospice. Those wishing to leave a condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Dorothy was born June 20, 1922, in Royalton Township, the daughter of Edson and Louise (Kamradt) LaMunion, both of whom precede her in death. On Oct. 20, 1945, Dorothy was united in marriage to Arthur F. Miller. They were married for over 48 years. Arthur passed away on April 13, 1994.
Dorothy was also preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin (Sam) and James; and two sisters, Edna Berluti and Marguerite Nitz.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Arthur D. (Mary) of Toledo, Ohio, and Alfred J. (Lisa) of St. Joseph.
Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper/secretary at the former Theissen Tire and then Hudson Real Estate. During this time, she passed her real estate license test. In 1973 she started working as a real estate sales agent for Lake Michigan Real Estate. She then moved to Fister Real Estate, where she spent much of her next 34 years as a successful real estate agent, winning a number of “Million Dollar Sales” awards.
Dorothy kept active throughout the years, participating in a number of bowling leagues as well as being a proud member and past president of the Emblem Club (#240, St. Joseph) before women could join the Elks Club (#541), and she was as an avid card player.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Zion St. Joe UCC.