Dorothy Eileen Tschirhart, age 97, of Grand Haven, Mich., passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1922, in Hersey, Mich., to the late Ralph Addison and Blanche Emma (Vliet) Hunt. Dorothy moved to St. Joseph and owned/operated several hair salons (including Dorothy’s Hair Styling at the Whitcomb Hotel) for several years before working at V.J. George Beauty Salon as a hair stylist, manicurist and makeup artist until she was 89 years old. She had a passion for music and was a self-taught pianist who loved singing in church and dancing. Dorothy also enjoyed traveling and roller skating and participated in several roller skate dance competitions into her early 90s.