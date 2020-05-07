Dorothy Golliday was born Feb. 8, 1950, to Robert and Pearlie Kellie in Osceola, Ark. Raised in Benton Harbor, she made Detroit her home. Dorothy attended Bard Elementary School where she was a cheerleader. In 1967, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School and received a French scholarship to attend college. However, she chose to start her beautiful family and married George Golliday Jr. To this union, two children were born. Dorothy’s career path was diverse, beginning with Mercy Hospital, to Heath Company, Benton Harbor Police Department, a counselor at Our Hope, Superland Food Market, and found her true purpose in providing in-home care as a CNA with Enriched Life Health Care and the State of Michigan.
She leaves behind her family and friends to celebrate her life, including, her children, Tracy Golliday-Corley (Christopher) and George Golliday; grandchild, Lauren Golliday; sisters: Vera Singleton, Peggy Kellie, Annette Kellie, Rene Kirklin, Winthrop and Ouida Kellie; brothers: James Kellie, Charles Kellie, Imogene (Rickey) Thompson, Michael (Tina) Kellie and Calvin (Katherine) Kellie; aunt, Mary (Melvin-deceased) Shaw; uncle, Clarence (Georgia) Willis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.