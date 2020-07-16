Dorothy L. Spitzke, 92, of Baroda passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda. A Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services.