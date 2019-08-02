Dorothy Loretta Mabry Cope
Dorothy Loretta Mabry Cope, 100, of Baroda passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, The Boyd Chapel, 9191 Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman. Burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda.
Friends can meet with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born Tuesday, May 20, 1919, in Monroe, Mich., the daughter of the late Albert and Ida (Gosh) Hummel.
In 1952, Dorothy married Harold Mitchell Cope, who preceded her in death in September 2009.
Survivors include her children, Jerry (Deborah) Mabry, Arlie “Vern” (Carolee) Mabry, Dennis (Barbara) Mabry, Pamila (Carl) Ziegert and H. Steven Cope; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy also was preceded in death by her first husband, Arlie S. Mabry; a son, Mark Cope; a brother, Victor; a grandson, Anthony Keltner; and an infant great-granddaughter.