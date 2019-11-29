Dorothy Rae Maluk
Dorothy Rae Maluk, 91, of St. Joseph passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
Born Nov. 27, 1927, to Chester Bryant and Mary Ruth Fleisher, she was one of seven sisters. On May 29, 1947, she married John Maluk. Together they had one son, Nicholas.
Dorothy worked in her early years at G.C. Murphy Variety Store in downtown St. Joseph.
Dorothy is survived by her granddaughters, Tracy (Ray Saylor) Maluk of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Doris Ann (Mark Rutherford) Maluk of Benton Harbor; one great-granddaughter; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews who will greatly miss her.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Nicholas; sisters, Mabel Sexton, Winifred Eppic, Charlotte Haughey, Doris Conklin, Lois Books and Lila Davis; and an infant baby brother, Warren Keith.
Per her wishes, Dorothy will be cremated and laid to rest next to her husband in Hickory Bluff Cemetery at a later date. Hoven Funeral Home has been entrusted with these wishes. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.