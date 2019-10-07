Dorothy Witkoske
Dorothy Witkoske, 90, of Benton Harbor passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Caretel Inns of Lakeland in St. Joseph.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Private burial will take place at a later date in Spring Run Cemetery in Scottdale. Memorial donations in Dorothy’s name may be made to the Krasl Art Center or The Box Factory for the Arts. Those wishing to sign Dorothy’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Dorothy was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Berrien Springs, to Henry and Mary (Ewalt) Johns. She graduated from Berrien Springs High School, Class of 1947. On Oct. 31, 1948, she married Volney Witkoske. Dorothy devoted her life to her home and her family, but her true passion was art. She was known for her paintings in acrylic, water color and mixed media. Dorothy founded the Berrien County Art Guild in the early 60s and participated in the Krasl Art Fair for 48 consecutive years. When she wasn’t painting, Dorothy was tending to her gardens or reading.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Charles “Chuck” Witkoske of Benton Harbor and Cindy Cutler-Awrey of Holland; twin grandsons, Clark and Jackson Cutler; her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Johns of Benton Harbor; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Volney on Dec. 10, 2018; her parents; and her sister, Betty Lou McCaskill.