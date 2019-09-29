Douglas Anthony DeVincent
Douglas Anthony DeVincent, 73, of Watervliet passed away Sept. 22, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
Doug was born April 18, 1946, in Chicago to Anthony and Marion (Segler) DeVincent. After graduating from Schurz High School in Chicago in 1964, he attended Northeastern University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education. Doug was an excellent, top-ranked athlete in varsity basketball and helped to coach others. The majority of his 35-year teaching career he spent as a physical education teacher and coached basketball and baseball at Martin Luther King High School on Chicago’s South Side. Doug then accepted a Dean of Student Discipline position at Best Practice High School in 1999. It was there he met Aiko (Koga) Boyce, also a school teacher, who he married in December of 2010.
Doug strongly believed in hard work, fairness and responsibility. He was a tall, quiet, gentle man who generously gave to others, both in time and countless small gifts of appreciation. In his spare time, Doug was a skilled and imaginative craft and wood artisan.
Doug is survived by his wife, Aiko (Boyce) DeVincent; son, Robert (Tonya) DeVincent; daughter, Dawn (Dave) Lajb; grandchildren: Jordan, Mason, Avery, Megan and Matthew; sisters, Diana “Dee-Dee” DeVincent and Cynthia (Ted) Pietruzka; and former wife, Merle Hoffman.
He was preceded by his parents.
Cremation has taken place. No memorial is planned. Those who wish to leave an online condolence may do so at www.purelycremations.org.