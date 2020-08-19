Douglas “Doug” James Hendrix, 64, passed away Aug. 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road., St. Joseph, with the Rev. David Stout officiating.
Memorials can be made in Doug’s name to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Those wishing to sign Doug’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Doug was born March 9, 1956, in Fremont, Mich., to Charlotte and Eugene “Gene” Hendrix. Doug graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1974. On June 23, 1979 he married Cheri Baushke and together they had two children: Kimber and Paul.
He spent his life serving the Southwest Michigan community as a general contractor, where he completed a variety of construction jobs. Throughout his life he supported a variety of local causes including, Lakeshore athletics, Lakeshore bands, and the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan. Doug enjoyed cooking, but his greatest hobby was spending time with his many friends and family.
He is survived and will be missed by his wife, Cheri; two children: Kimber and Paul (Megan); grandson, Logan; a sister, Joanne (Al) Mayer, and brother, Dave (Sandy); and his mother-in-law, Shirley Sink.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlotte and Eugene Hendrix.