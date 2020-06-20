Douglas E. Bunnell, 78, of Benton Harbor passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Mich. Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorial donations in Doug’s name may be made to First Church of God, St. Joseph. Those wishing to sign Doug’s memory book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.