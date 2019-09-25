Duane B. Sapp
Duane Burton Sapp, 79, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
He was born Oct. 8, 1939, in Wolcottville, Ind., the son of Harold and Frances (Glowacki) Sapp. He graduated from Eau Claire High School, class of 1959.
Duane served in the 101st ABN U.S. Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., from 1963-1965, as a radio technician for the First Sergeant, serving in Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Spain. A rural route mailman, he retired from Whirlpool after 39 years of service from 1966-2005. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, coon hunting, his dogs, horses, farming and auctioning. Duane married Carol Braathen on Sept. 4, 1965.
He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Duane is survived by his two sons, Jeffery and Steven Sapp of Eau Claire; two daughters, Lisa Hunter of Eau Claire and Lori (Donald) Van Steen of Berrien Springs; grandchildren: Taylor (Joe) Reed, Amanda Schilke, Arien Kissinger, Hunter Sapp, Seth Sapp and Derrick Sapp; great-grandchildren, Mckenna, Maddi, Arielle and Ariah; and siblings, Eugene Sapp of Berrien Center, Rosalie Caton of Niles and Jennifer Schroeder of Eau Claire.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mr. and Mrs. Van Steen’s home, 5781 Deans Hill Road, Berrien Springs.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carol Sapp, 7476 Pondarosa Dr., Eau Claire, MI 49111.