Duane Donohue of St. Joseph passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, after living life to the fullest following a colon cancer diagnosis 2.5 years ago. He died at home with his wife, son and beloved dogs by his side.
Duane graduated from Coloma High School. He studied art and design at Kendall College and Southwest Michigan College before settling into a lifelong career at Walsworth Printing, Inc. (formerly IPC). Duane loved to fix up abandoned bikes to give away. He loved adventuring into every corner of his beloved home state of Michigan. He loved tinkering and creating and collecting art. He loved Michigan Football; The Team, The Team, The Team.