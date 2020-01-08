Dudley Darby Gray
Dudley Darby Gray of Crawfordsville, Ind., formerly of St. Joseph passed away Saturday night, Jan. 4, 2020, at Bickford Memory Care. He was 93.
Dudley served in the Army Air Corps toward the end of World War II, then worked as a commercial artist. He was an award-winning watercolor artist. He was a great dad and a wonderful "Grampa." He attended St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Crawfordsville. He was a member of the Darlington American Legion and the Elks. He was a great athlete, even in his later years. He played basketball until he was 60 and volleyball past 70. He loved to ski, ride his bike and was a great dancer. He loved music of many types, old movies and Civil War history.
Born Sept. 26, 1926, in Crawfordsville, he was the son of Harold Hugh Gray and Laura Darby Gray. He attended Louisville Male High School in Louisville, Ky. He later attended IU, Herron Art Institute and the California Institute of the Arts. He married Joan L. Scott on Sept. 5, 1953. She passed away Oct. 14, 2012.
Surviving family includes: two daughters, Laurie (Rick) Ryland and Leslie (Charlie) Warren; son, Hugh Scott (Jennifer) Gray; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and former daughter-in-law, Joyce Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Gray; son, Steve Gray; brother, Mike Gray; and his cousin and best friend, Tom Thompson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 1306 E. Main Street, Crawfordsville, with a funeral Mass starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Darlington.
Donations in memory of Dudley Gray may be to the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, in care of Gary Bell, 1802 E. Wabash Ave., Crawfordsville, IN 47933.