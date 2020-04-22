Dylan started his journey on Aug. 25, 1986, at 4:47 p.m. He unexpectedly stopped counting his years on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the young age of 33.
Dylan, who liked to be called by his nickname, Recon, had a tenderness and compassion in his soul which is rare to find anywhere. He wanted to help others, even at his own expense. He loved people and did everything he could to share the kindness in his heart with the world. He had a remarkably special relationship with his grandparents, especially Grandma Gayle, who has acted as his guardian angel. He could not understand or tolerate social injustice of any kind. He did volunteer work for many different groups and organizations. He was very creative and expressed himself with art. He also had a profound love of music that spanned across all styles. He very much enjoyed bike riding and cooking meals to share with friends.