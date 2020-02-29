Earl Gene Golden, 92, of South Haven, formerly of Coloma passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at River Ridge Retirement Village in South Haven.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Duffield & Pastrick Family Funeral Home in Coloma, where visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens. Memorial donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter. Those wishing to leave a message of comfort for the family may do so at www.duffield pastrick.com.