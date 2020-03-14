Earl J. Williams, 94, of St. Joseph passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, with his son, Rodger, by his side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 17, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor J. Dean Pickett officiating. Friends may visit starting at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams family. Those wishing to share a memory of Earl may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.