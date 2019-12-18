Eddie Mae Barker
Eddie Mae Barker, formerly of Benton Harbor, departed this life on Dec. 5, 2019, at 4:25 p.m. at Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming, Mich., surrounded by beloved family.
Eddie Mae was born April 1, 1933, in Ethel, Ark., to Edgar and DeaEsther Cohn.
She leaves to cherish her memory: one brother, Norman Lynn Cohn Sr. (Pat) of Hazel Crest, Ill.; seven children: Larry Cohn of Benton Harbor, Debra Hill of Mesa, Ariz., Brian (Betty) of Grand Rapids, Mich., Ronald of Benton Harbor, Michael (Brenda) of Maricopa, Ariz., Dea Brussels (Stuart) of Wyoming, Mich., and Gregory (Cathy) of South Holland, Ill.; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Charlie Johnson; and other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at East Main St. Church of Christ, 1451 E. Main St., Benton Harbor, MI 49022.