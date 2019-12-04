Eddie Rucker Jr.
Eddie Rucker Jr., 99-year-old community legend, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, at home with his family.
He was born June 25, 1920, in Sidon, Miss., to Eddie and Blanche (Webb) Rucker. His parents, brother (Charlie) and sisters (Inez, Viola, Mattie Lee and Beatrice) all preceded him.
Eddie married Annie L. Forest in 1942 in Portageville, Mo., and they were blessed with five children. They were married for 61 years until her passing in 2003.
Eddie served in the U.S. Army during World War II in 1942 and was proud to be a Buffalo Soldier. Following his honorable discharge in 1945, he moved his family to Michigan in search of a better life.
Eddie knew the value of hard work and instilled this in his children. He worked two jobs, retiring from Auto Specialties after 35 years and Ferguson Welding Supply after 25 years.
Eddie accepted Christ as Savior and was baptized at Progressive Baptist Church under the late Dr. Daniel E. Cook.
Survivors include his children: Linda Wooden, Patricia (Lawrence) Eddie and Raymond Chappell Sr. of Benton Harbor and Elaine Herrion and Arthur Rucker of Kalamazoo; daughter-in-law, Jacquelyn Rucker; sister-in-law, Turesia Bowman; brother-in-law, Eddie Forest; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Eddie was also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Louise; and son, Christopher Rucker.
Homegoing services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 395 Jakeway Ave., Benton Harbor, with visitation at 9 a.m. Sign the guest book online at robbinsbrothersfh.com.