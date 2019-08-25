Edith Stritzinger Ammeson
Edith Stritzinger Ammeson, age 98, died at The Whitcomb Retirement Community in St. Joseph on Aug. 22, 2019.
Born June 7, 1921, in Erie, Pa., to Frank J. and Rose Degner Stritzinger, she graduated from Erie Business School. On July 13, 1946, she married Carroll Ammeson in Erie, and shortly thereafter they moved to St. Joseph. Edith was an active member in the Twin Cities community. She belonged to Monday Musical for over 50 years, and was a member of the High Cliff Terrace Garden Club and various bridge clubs. She was a proud member of the DUV, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Edith retired from the Berrien County Clerk’s Office in 1983 after 18 years of service. Edith spent the last years of her life at The Whitcomb Retirement Community. Edith was a kind and generous person, always thinking of others. Edith lived a full life, but dearly missed her many friends and relatives that preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Charles Ammeson and William (Marsha) Ammeson; six grandchildren: Jeff (Jana) Holst, Karen (Ryan) Tudhope, Evan Ammeson, Bryan Ammeson, Nia Ammeson and Laurie (Steve) Kroll; four great-grandchildren: Kayla Holst, Austin Tudhope, Jacob Stevens and Adee Stevens; and very special friend, Peg Baker.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll; daughter, Joyce Flint; and great-grandson, Colin Holst.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel and Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, with Pastor David Hills officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. Friends may visit from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are welcome and can be made to: Colin’s Hope, a non-profit whose mission is to prevent children from drowning (www.colinshope.org) or mailed to: Colin's Hope, PMB 147, 3267 Bee Cave Rd., Ste. 107, Austin, TX 78746-6700. Those wishing to share a memory of Edith online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.